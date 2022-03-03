Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading 25.1% Higher

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

