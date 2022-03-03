Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enerplus by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.