Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.20 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.
ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.
Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.63.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
