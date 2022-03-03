Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.20 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.