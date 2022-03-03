Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enfusion.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE ENFN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 196,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,027. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

