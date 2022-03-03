Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.65

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$39.65 and last traded at C$39.86, with a volume of 32074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.93.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$695,840.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

