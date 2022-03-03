EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.19

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 17668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.06 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

