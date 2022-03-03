Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $5,780,080.62 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $159.03. 2,323,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

