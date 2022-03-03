Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $5,780,080.62 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00.
Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $159.03. 2,323,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.
About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
