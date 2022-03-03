Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 59.6% in February

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

