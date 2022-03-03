Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 188,560 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 7.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $147,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

EPD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,312. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

