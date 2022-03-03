Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.51 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

