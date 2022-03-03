EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.02 and a twelve month high of $249.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.