EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,143,340 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DXCM opened at $420.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.02, a PEG ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

