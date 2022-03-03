EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 in the last 90 days.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.