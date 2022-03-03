EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 665,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

