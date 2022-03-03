EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $355.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

