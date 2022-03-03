EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.21

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 253000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

