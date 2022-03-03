Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$13.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE EQX traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.47. 256,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,500. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.72.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

