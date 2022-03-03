Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

EQX stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.