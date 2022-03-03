Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agenus Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 26,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.49 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agenus by 28.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 357,250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 692.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

