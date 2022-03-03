Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globalstar, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globalstar in a report released on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

GSAT opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,887,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,629,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 966,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,092,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

