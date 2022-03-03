Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Paya Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paya in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Paya stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

