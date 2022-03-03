Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.39.

TDOC stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

