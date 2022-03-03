Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ferguson plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,789.67.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

