Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.97. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

