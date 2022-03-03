Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ESTA stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 20,497.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 179,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.