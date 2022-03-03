Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ESTA stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 20,497.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 179,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
