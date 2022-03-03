Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.07.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
