Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 552,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Everi has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.