Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

EVH stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after buying an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

