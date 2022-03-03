Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $8.73 on Thursday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,412. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.25.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

