Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.10 ($31.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

EVK opened at €26.26 ($29.51) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

