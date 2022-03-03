Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

