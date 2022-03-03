Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,015 shares of company stock worth $3,916,113 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Exelixis by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Exelixis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.