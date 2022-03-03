Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

