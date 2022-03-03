ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $134.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,031. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

