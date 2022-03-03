ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

