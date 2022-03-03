Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.10

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 3069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
