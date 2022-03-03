Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$8.50 at CIBC

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.41. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72. The stock has a market cap of C$692.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

