Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $19.02. Farfetch shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 43,304 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 26.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Farfetch by 94.9% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $27,069,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

