Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $3,875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

