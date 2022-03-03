Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $397.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

