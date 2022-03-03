FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $297.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $297.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $206.31 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average of $244.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

