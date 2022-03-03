Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 593 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $122.69 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

