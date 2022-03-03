Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $163.04 and a 12-month high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

