Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 269,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.