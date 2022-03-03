Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,700.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.