Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the January 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

