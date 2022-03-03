Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $264.00

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.56), with a volume of 1515246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.67).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.65.
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)
Recommended Stories
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.