Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

