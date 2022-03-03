Financial Comparison: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Univar Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Univar Solutions 2.98% 16.28% 4.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Univar Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Univar Solutions $8.27 billion 0.64 $52.90 million $1.58 19.55

Univar Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perimeter Solutions and Univar Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Univar Solutions 1 1 4 0 2.50

Univar Solutions has a consensus price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Univar Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univar Solutions is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Univar Solutions beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives. Perimeter Solutions is based in ST. LOUIS.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc. is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

