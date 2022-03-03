Financial Review: Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86%

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, meaning that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landstar and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Landstar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landstar and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 338,894.70 -$15.09 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.82 $4.39 million ($0.34) -3.06

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Landstar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landstar (Get Rating)

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

